CBSE to conduct 2nd term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the country. 
The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 07:18 PM IST
PTI |

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon,” he added.

 

