CDAC C-CAT Results 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check scores at cdac.in, steps here

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing or CDAC is set to release the results of the Computerized Common Entrance Test (C-CAT) 2024 today, July 19. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website cdac.in when released. CDAC C-CAT Results 2024 releasing today at cdac.in. Check the steps to download results.

Notably, to check the results, candidates will have to enter details application form number and password to log in.

Once the results are declared, the Online Selection of Courses and Centres will be conducted from July 19 to 29, 2024. The declaration of the First Round of Seat Allocation will be done on July 31, 2024, and the next batch commencement will be on August 29, 2024.

Notably, the C-CAT examination was conducted from July 6 to 7, 2024, in two slots. There were three test papers, namely Sections A, B, and C. The C-CAT was conducted in a computerised mode in various cities across India.

The exam was held on July 6 and 7. Those who clear the entrance exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling procedure which will commence today and conclude on July 29.

In terms of ranking, CDAC stated that “candidates will be provided ranks based on their performances in Sections A+B, Sections A+B+C of C-CAT. If a candidate appears for both categories II and III in C-CAT and qualifies in them, he/she will be provided separate ranks in Category II and Category III.”

“Candidates with the lowest 10% performances in section A, section B, and section C of CCAT will not be qualified for ranking. Even after the removal of the lowest performers as stated above, if there exist candidates in any section with zero or less than zero marks, then these candidates will also not be qualified for ranking.” CDAC informed.

Qualifying candidates can take part in the counselling process, and thereby seek admission to the Post Graduate Diploma programs offered by the CDAC.

CDAC C-CAT Results 2024: How to check

Go to the official website at cdac.in

On the home page, go to the Education and Training section.

Click on the PG Diploma courses tab and then on the ACTS Home tab.

In the Important Links section, click on the C-CAT candidate log-in link.

Enter the credentials as asked.

Check the C-CAT result 2024 displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.