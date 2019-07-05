Today in New Delhi, India
Centre to set up National Sports Education Board under Khelo India: Sitharaman

education Updated: Jul 05, 2019 14:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
National Sports Education Board,Khelo India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the 'Khelo India' mobile application during the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 held in February.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stated that the government will set up National Sports Education Board under the Khelo India programme.

“To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons to be set up under Khelo India,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament.

Khelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:17 IST

