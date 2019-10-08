e-paper
Centre to study, promote Vedic agricultural practices

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Centre for Vedic Science will research agricultural practices of the Vedic era and take them to the farmers of today. (Representational image)
Centre for Vedic Science will research agricultural practices of the Vedic era and take them to the farmers of today. (Representational image)(REUTERS)
         

Centre for Vedic Science, which is being built at the Banaras Hindu University, will research agricultural practices of the Vedic era and take them to the farmers of today.

Centre coordinator Upendra Tripathi said, “In the Vedic era, there were many agricultural practices. There were no pesticides. To control pests, farmers used to prepare natural pesticide from neem leaves and few other leaves. It used to be very effective and had no side effect. Farmers used to spread Agnihotras in their fields. These ashes were very beneficial for the health of the soil.”

To increase soil fertility, cow dung manure was commonly used. Cow dung manure always increases fertility and keeps the soil healthy, Prof Tripathi said, adding that this has now been proved in several researches.

Tripathi said that now a large number of countries are talking about organic farming because they see the ill effects of pesticides and fertilisers.

He said that the sage, Parashar, wrote a book on agricultural practices. But very few people know about those practices. Research on the practices will be done and later farmers will be invited and they will be told about them.

The research is likely to begin by March 2020 because the centre building will be ready by November.

Then the departments will be created and faculty members will be appointed. The state government provided Rs 36 crore in two instalments for the grand building of the centre, which is almost ready.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:37 IST

