CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 for class 10th declared, here's how to check

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 for class 10th declared, here’s how to check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared class 10th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 declared
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 declared
         

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared class 10th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website- cgbse.nic.in. Earlier, CGBSE also declared class 12th or higher secondary supplementary result, high school and higher secondary vocation result and diploma in elementary education first year main result 2020 on its official website.

Direct link to check CGBSE class 10th supplementary result 2020

According to reports, a total of 77.33% of students passed the class 10th supplementary exam that was held from November 28 to December 9.

How to check CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2020:

Visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in

Under the notice board section. click on the link given to check CGBSE High School supplementary result 2020

Key in your roll number and captcha code to login

Your CGBSE 10th supplementary result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

