CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh open board class 10 and 12 exam results declared at cgsos.co.in

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:23 IST

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the results of the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020.

Students who have appeared in the CGSOS 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020 can check their results online at cgsos.co.in.

Direct link to check CGSOS class 10 and 12 board exam results 2020.

How to check CGSOS 10th, 12th results 2020:

Visit the official website at cgsos.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HIGH SCHOOL AND HIGHER SECONDARY MAIN / ATTEMPT EXAMINATION - 2020 RESULT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CGSOS results will be displayed on the screen.