CLAT 2020 today; Covid- positive candidates not allowed to take exam, check important instructions here

CLAT 2020 today; Covid- positive candidates not allowed to take exam, check important instructions here

CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 today, September 28.

education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students undergoes thermal screening before enters examination centre
Students undergoes thermal screening before enters examination centre (AP Dube/ HT )
         

CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 today, September 28. The CLAT-2020 will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

Candidates must bring along their admit card with the self- health declaration undertaking form, duly signed by their parent and photograph pasted in the hall ticket.

Read Important Instructions here:

No candidate shall be allowed to enter the test Centre after 15 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

All the candidates who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT 2020 examination.

Candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic/ communication devices such as mobile phones, any kind of watches, calculator, headphones, etc. The staff on duty at the test centre shall not be responsible for any loss of property/gadgets of the candidates

All the candidates who will use the rough sheet are required to write their roll number on the top of the sheet and are also required to dump the same in the drop-box before leaving the examination room

Items allowed to carry in the exam hall:

1. Blue/Black Ball Pen

2. Admit Card

3. Any Photo I.D. Proof issued by the Government.

4. Transparent water bottle.

5. Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitizer (50ml).

6. Self-Health Declaration

7. Disability Certificate for PWD candidates

Exam Pattern:

The CLAT 2020 question paper shall consist of 150 questions for UG and 120 questions for PG candidates. There will be a Negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on May 10 but was postponed till May 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and was again rescheduled to August 22 and then September 7. The exam will be held on September 28.

