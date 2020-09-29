e-paper
Home / Education / CLAT answer key 2020: Last day to raise objections, here’s direct link

CLAT answer key 2020: Last day to raise objections, here’s direct link

CLAT answer key 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday released the provisional answer key for the CLAT 2020 examination on its official website.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 11:34 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT answer key 2020.
CLAT answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

CLAT answer key 2020: The last date to raise objections against CLAT 2020 answer key is today, September 29, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) examination for undergraduate (BA LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) courses can check the answer key online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



The CLAT 2020 examination was conducted on September 28, 2020, for admission to 22 National Law Universities.

“Candidates who had appeared in CLAT-2020 may file their objections by logging into their CLAT account and clicking on the Raise Objections button. The objections can be filed till September 29, 2020, up to 12:00 (Midnight) after which the link will be deactivated. Objections received over email or phone calls will not be considered. The Final Key shall be published on October 3, 2020,” reads an official notice.

Direct link for CLAT 2020 - UG Question Paper And Provisional Answer Keys

Direct link for CLAT 2020 - PG Question Paper And Provisional Answer Keys

How to download CLAT answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the CLAT 2020 section

Click on the link for UG and PG answer key 2020

The CLAT answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

