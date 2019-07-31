e-paper
College admissions: 10% quota for poor students in Uttarakhand

Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10% quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges.

education Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:45 IST

PTI, Dehradun
Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10% quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges.
Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10% quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges.(Raj K Raj/HT file)

Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10% quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges.

An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Principal Secretary Higher Education Anand Bardhan in compliance with a directive of the Union Ministry of Human Resource.

Students from poor families in unreserved categories in the state will get the benefit of quota while taking admission to around half a dozen government-run universities, 104 degree colleges and 15 government-aided degree colleges.

Bardhan has asked registrars of all universities in the state and administration of degree colleges to implement the order.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:45 IST

