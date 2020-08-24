e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key released at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key released at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET 2020: Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before August 26, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key.
COMEDK UGET 2020 answer key.(HT file )
         

COMEDK UGET 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 examination for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm in the afternoon shift.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before August 26, 2020.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

Direct link to download COMEDK answer key 2020.

How to download COMEDK answer key 2020: 

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the link that reads, “COMEDK Answer Key”

A PDF file will open

Download and match your responses with the answer key

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In