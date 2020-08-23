COMEDK UGET answer keys 2020 soon at comedk.org, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:03 IST

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on Sunday, August 23. Candidates who have taken the exam can expect the answer key anytime soon on the official website at comedk.org.Currently, the website is not opening.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020 which was again postponed to August 19.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to send their objections on answer keys, if any, online.

Due to Covid-19, helpline numbers have been closed. Students are advised to send their queries, if any, via email.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

How to download COMEDK answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘COMEDK UGET answer key 2020’

A PDF file will open

Download and match your responses with the answer key