e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / COMEDK UGET answer keys 2020 soon at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET answer keys 2020 soon at comedk.org, here’s how to download

COMEDK UGET provisional answer key will be released today, August 23. Students who have taken the exam will be able to download the same from comedk.org

education Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET answer key soon
COMEDK UGET answer key soon
         

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on Sunday, August 23. Candidates who have taken the exam can expect the answer key anytime soon on the official website at comedk.org.Currently, the website is not opening.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020 which was again postponed to August 19.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to send their objections on answer keys, if any, online.

Due to Covid-19, helpline numbers have been closed. Students are advised to send their queries, if any, via email.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

How to download COMEDK answer key 2020: 

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘COMEDK UGET answer key 2020’

A PDF file will open

Download and match your responses with the answer key

tags
top news
Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor
Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Registration camps for construction workers to be set up from Aug 24 to Sept 11: Gopal Rai
Registration camps for construction workers to be set up from Aug 24 to Sept 11: Gopal Rai
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In