44 qualify for West Bengal Judicial Service exam interview, WBPSC releases list

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on December 9 released the list of candidates who have been found eligible to appear for the interview round of West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2021. The list of candidates is available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC interview list

A total of 44 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of written exam of final test.

“The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test,” the Commission has said.

The date of release of admit cards will be notified later, the Commission.

The cut off marks for determining the eligibility for interview for candidates belonging to general category is 563 out of 1100 marks. For candidates belonging to SC category the cut off marks will be 560. For candidates belonging to BC (A) and BC (B) categories, the cut off marks is 556.5 and 563 marks, respectively.

