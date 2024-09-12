ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: SEBA Assam SLRC graduate level posts hall tickets awaited

Edit Profile
    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 12, 2024 5:03 PM IST
    ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: SLRC graduate level posts hall ticket awaited
    The State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, is likely to soon release the ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the ADRE grade 3 examination for the graduate level can download the hall tickets through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    The Commission has not yet announced the date and time of release of the admit card.

    ADRE grade 3 examination for graduate or bachelor' s-level posts is tentatively scheduled for September 29, 2024. It will be conducted in the first half, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

    Candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card to take the written examination.

    Those who qualify for the written exam will then take skill tests, such as computer, Stenography, and Driving Skills tests.

    This recruitment drive will fill 4055 vacancies for bachelor's degree-level posts. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card link, how to download it,and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 12, 2024 5:03 PM IST

    site.sebaonline.org

    slrcg3.sebaonline.org

    assam.gov.in

    Sep 12, 2024 5:00 PM IST

    The ADRE grade 3 exam for HSSLC or Class 12 level posts is scheduled for September 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Admit cards for this exam have been released and can be downloaded from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:56 PM IST

    The written test will comprise 150 questions, and the total marks will be 150. The exam will last 3 hours and include questions on social studies, general knowledge, logical reasoning and mental ability, general English, and general mathematics.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:52 PM IST

    Candidates will have to be careful while marking on the OMR answer sheet, as there is negative marking for wrong answers and for selecting more than one option of a question.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is expected to release admit cards for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3, graduate-level posts soon. When released, candidates can download it from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    Admit card

    Blue/ black pen

    Identity card, plastic cards such as debit card/ credit card, driving license

    Minimum amount of cash

    Sep 12, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Open one of links to download the admit card displayed on the home page.

    Enter the login details and submit.

    Check and download the admit card.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:35 PM IST

    Every candidate has to carry at least one photo identity card issued by the Government Authority to the exam hall for matching photo with name such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving Licence etc.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:30 PM IST

    Candidates can download admit cards for ADRE grade 3 exam for HSSLC from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    This recruitment drive will fill 4055 vacancies for bachelor's degree-level posts.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:26 PM IST

    Those who qualify for the written exam will then take skill tests, such as computer, Stenography, and Driving Skills tests.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:24 PM IST

    Candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card to take the written examination.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:22 PM IST

    ADRE grade 3 examination for graduate or bachelor's-level posts is tentatively scheduled for September 29, 2024. It will be conducted in the first half, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    Application Number

    Password

    Sep 12, 2024 4:18 PM IST

    Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Open one of links to download the admit card displayed on the home page.

    Enter the login details and submit.

    Check and download the admit card.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:16 PM IST

    Candidates who will appear for the ADRE grade 3 examination for the graduate level can download the hall tickets through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Sep 12, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    The date and time of release bachelor level posts admit card has not been announced yet.

