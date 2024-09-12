ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: SEBA Assam SLRC graduate level posts hall tickets awaited
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: The State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, is likely to soon release the ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the ADRE grade 3 examination for the graduate level can download the hall tickets through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org....Read More
The Commission has not yet announced the date and time of release of the admit card.
ADRE grade 3 examination for graduate or bachelor' s-level posts is tentatively scheduled for September 29, 2024. It will be conducted in the first half, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card to take the written examination.
Those who qualify for the written exam will then take skill tests, such as computer, Stenography, and Driving Skills tests.
This recruitment drive will fill 4055 vacancies for bachelor's degree-level posts. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card link, how to download it,and other details.
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: List of websites
site.sebaonline.org
slrcg3.sebaonline.org
assam.gov.in
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: HSSLC exam date
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: HSSLC exam pattern
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: The written test will comprise 150 questions, and the total marks will be 150. The exam will last 3 hours and include questions on social studies, general knowledge, logical reasoning and mental ability, general English, and general mathematics.
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Negative marking
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Candidates will have to be careful while marking on the OMR answer sheet, as there is negative marking for wrong answers and for selecting more than one option of a question.
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: When and where to check hall tickets?
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Items to be carried to exam centre
Admit card
Blue/ black pen
Identity card, plastic cards such as debit card/ credit card, driving license
Minimum amount of cash
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download hall tickets
Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
Open one of links to download the admit card displayed on the home page.
Enter the login details and submit.
Check and download the admit card.
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Carry one photo identity to exam hall
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Every candidate has to carry at least one photo identity card issued by the Government Authority to the exam hall for matching photo with name such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving Licence etc.
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Check official website
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Selection process
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Hard copy of admit card to be carried to exam hall
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Check exam dates
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Login details needed
Application Number
Password
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check hall tickets?
ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: Date and time
