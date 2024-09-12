ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: SEBA Assam SLRC graduate level posts hall tickets awaited

ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: The State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, is likely to soon release the ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the ADRE grade 3 examination for the graduate level can download the hall tickets through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org....Read More

The Commission has not yet announced the date and time of release of the admit card.

ADRE grade 3 examination for graduate or bachelor' s-level posts is tentatively scheduled for September 29, 2024. It will be conducted in the first half, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card to take the written examination.

Those who qualify for the written exam will then take skill tests, such as computer, Stenography, and Driving Skills tests.

This recruitment drive will fill 4055 vacancies for bachelor's degree-level posts. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card link, how to download it,and other details.