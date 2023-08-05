AIAPGET answer key 2023 out on aiapget.nta.nic.in, direct link to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET 2023. Candidates who have taken the entrance test can check it on aiapget.nta.nic.in. A direct link has been provided below.

AIAPGET answer key 2023 released

NTA conducted AIAPGET 2023 on July 31 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with provisional answer keys of AIAPGET, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' recorded responces. All these can be accessed by candidates after logging in with application number and password/date of birth.

AIAPGET answer key 2023

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key are allowed to challenge. For this, they have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The facility is available from August 5 to 7 (up to 11 0m).

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 August 2023 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA said.

The agency will verify these challenges and if found correct, the answer will be revised and final answer key, result will be prepared accordingly. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge, NTA said.

