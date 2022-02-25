AIBE XVI revised answer key released on allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVI revised answer key: All India Bar Examination XVI 2022 revised answer key has been released on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

“As per the decision of Honorable Monitoring committee” 5 questions have been deleted and the marking is done out of 95 marks (Total) . The passing marks for General/OBC was 40% and 35% for SC/ST. Candidates who score 38 marks and above from the General/OBC have been declared ‘PASS’ while the candidates scoring 33 marks and above from the SC/ST category have been declared ‘PASS’, reads a notification issued on the AIBE website.

Candidates can check the revised answer keys at allindiabarexamination.com.

The examination of AIBE XVI was held on October 31.

Steps to check AIBE XI revised answer keys:

1. Visit the official website

2. check the notification for answer key on the homepage

3. Click on the <strong>link for revised answer</strong> key for AIBE XVI

4. After clicking a pdf file will open

5. Download and print it for future reference.

