AIBE (XVII) Revised Answer Key out at allindiabarexamination.com, check here

The Bar Council of India has released AIBE (XVII) Revised Answer Key on February 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or XVII) can download the answer key through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The revised answer key has been released for English SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. the examination was conducted on February 5, 2023. The answer key was released on February 5, 2023. On February 6, the answer key was taken down by the Council without providing any explanation as to why the answer key was removed.

Direct link to download AIBE (XVII) Revised Answer Key

AIBE (XVII) Revised Answer Key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE (XVII) Revised Answer Key link available on the home page.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result for AIBE 17 will be announced soon. Candidates can check the other details on the official site of AIBE.

