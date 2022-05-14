AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the INI CET 2022 July session can check the result on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) CBT Examination was held on May 8.

Here's the direct link to check the INICET 2022 July Session result

AIIMS INI CET 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2022 Session”

A pdf will be displayed on your screen

Check your result and download the PDF for future reference.

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) online CBT Examination held for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

