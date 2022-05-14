Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here
competitive exams

AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

  • AIIMS released the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on May 14, 2022.
AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here(HT file)
AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here(HT file)
Published on May 14, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the INI CET 2022 July session can check the result on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) CBT Examination was held on May 8.

Here's the direct link to check the INICET 2022 July Session result

AIIMS INI CET 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2022 Session”

A pdf will be displayed on your screen

Check your result and download the PDF for future reference.

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) online CBT Examination held for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims
aiims
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out