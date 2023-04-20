All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release AIIMS INI SS 2023 Admit Card on April 21, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Institute of National Important Super- Speciality Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The written test through online CBT mode will be conducted on April 29, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two stage performance evaluation basis. Stage I duration is for 90 minutes. The number of questions asked in 80 questions and total marks is 80. The Stage II exam is of 20 marks and is application to all AIIMS only.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Press academic courses link.

Click on AIIMS INI SS 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.