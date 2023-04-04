All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration process on April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences can do it through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration ends on April 6, apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

The application process was started on March 23 and will end on April 6, 2023. The admit card will be issued on April 21 and the written test will be conducted on April 29, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two stage performance evaluation basis. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and number of questions asked will be 80. The questions will be objective type and there will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2023

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI SS 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.