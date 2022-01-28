Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

AIIMS INICET July 2022: Registration begins on Jan 31, check schedule here

AIIMS INICET July 2022 registration begins on January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. 
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INICET July 2022 schedule. The registration process for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses for July 2022 session will begin on January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. 

The last date to apply for the examination is till March 7, 2022. As per the official schedule, the status of registration and basic information and last date for correction of rejected images can be checked from March 11 to March 15, 2022. The prospectus including eligibility criteria alongwith seat position of Sponsored/Foreign National/OCI and Bhutani National candidates will be uploaded on March 21, 2022. 

The last date for uploading of valid certificate/ card is till May 8, 2022. The date of checking the status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents is from April 22 to April 25, 2022. 

The admit card will release on April 29, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022. The exam for medical and dental courses will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS. 

