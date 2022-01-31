AIIMS INICET July 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS INICET July 2022 registration process will begin today, January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. 
Published on Jan 31, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin the registration process for AIIMS INICET July 2022 on January 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses for July 2022 session can do it through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. 

The last date to apply for the exam is till March 7, 2022. The admit card will release on  April 29, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. 

AIIMS INICET July 2022: How to apply 

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS INICET July 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Once done, click on payment option and pay the application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the status of registration and basic information and last date for correction of rejected images can be checked from March 11 to March 15, 2022. 

