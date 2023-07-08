All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will end AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration on July 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) can do it through the official site of AIIMS at next.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Registration ends on July 10, apply at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

The mock test will be conducted by AIIMS on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) from Final Year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India. The aim of conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres.

The state of registration and basic candidate information can be checked from July 11 to July 12, 2023. The final status of registration can be checked on July 13, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the exam unique code will be generated and will be available till July 14, 2023. The submission of Certificate for Scribe and/or Compensatory time as applicable till July 21, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 21, 2023 and CBT for Mock/Practice Test for NExT will be conducted on July 28, 2023.

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: How to apply

Candidates can register themselves through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details or register yourself.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2,000 for General/OBC candidates and it is ₹1,000 for SC, ST and EWS applicants. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the exam fee.

However, Union health ministry has asked NMC to consider waiving the fees for the mock National Exit Test (NExT) to be held on July 28 for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students across the country.

