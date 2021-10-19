AIIMS NORCET 2021: Registration begins, check complete schedule here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registration process started on October 16 and will end on October 30, 2021. The correction/ edit in registration form will be activated on October 31 and will end on November 1, 2021. The status of registration and last date of correction of rejected images/ other deficiencies will be available from October 6 to October 9, 2021.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be available on November 14, 2021 and examination will be conducted on November 20, 2021.

The application fees for general/ OBC category candidates is ₹3000/- and application fees for SC/ST candidates/ EWS category is ₹2500/-. Candidates can pay the prescribed application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking.

The exam duration will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question will be asked. The qualifying marks in exam will be 50 percent for UR/EWS, 45 percent for OBC and 40 percent for SC and ST.