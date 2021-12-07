Allahabad HC Review Officer admit cards 2021 released, direct link to download

Allahabad HC Review Officer admit cards 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card of the recruitment examination 2021 for the post of review officer (RO) in high court of judicature at Allahabad. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the high court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode on December 10 in morning & evening shifts, on December 11 in morning & evening shifts and on December 12 in morning shift only.

"Admit cards for candidates scheduled for appearing in review officer recruitment examination on December 11, 2021 (Evening Shift) and December 12, 2021 (Morning Shift) will be released by December 8, 2021 on the said websites", reads the official notice.

Direct link to download Allahabad HC review officer exam

How to download Allahabad HC review officer exam:

Visit the official website of the high court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Admit Card For Review Officer Recruitment Examination 2021".

Submit your application number, date of birth and security pin.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Candidates should preserve their admit card in good condition for future reference. Admit Cards will not be sent to candidates by post/mail.