AP EAMCET 2021 registration likely to begin today, here’s how to apply

AP EAMCET 2021 registration likely to begin today, June 26, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will likely begin the AP EAMCET 2021 registration process on June 26, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till July 25, 2021. The examination as per the schedule will be conducted from August 19 to August 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP EAMCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to either register themselves or login directly to the account.

• Enter the necessary details and login to the account.

• Fill in necessary details and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, AP EAMCET 2021 notification was scheduled to be release on June 24, 2021, which has not been released. Candidates are advised to check the official site for more related details.

