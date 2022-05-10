AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to register, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application process for the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) on May 10. Interested Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, candidates can apply till July 1 with late fee.

The hall ticket/admit card will be released on June 27. The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held on a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. The admission exam will be held in two sessions, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

AP EAMCET 2022 registration fee: Engineering (E) and Agriculture (A) registration fees are ₹600 and ₹1200, respectively (Both Streams).

AP EAPCET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Follow the steps given on the homepage

Pay the application fee

Know your payment status

Register and pay application fee

Fill application form, upload documents and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

