Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to register, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here
competitive exams

AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to register, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

  • (APSCHE) application process for the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) will end on May 10
AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to register, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2022: Last date to register, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Published on May 10, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application process for the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) on May 10. Interested Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, candidates can apply till July 1 with late fee.

The hall ticket/admit card will be released on June 27. The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held on a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. The admission exam will be held in two sessions, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

AP EAMCET 2022 registration fee: Engineering (E) and Agriculture (A) registration fees are 600 and 1200, respectively (Both Streams).

Direct link to apply

AP EAPCET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Follow the steps given on the homepage

Pay the application fee

Know your payment status

Register and pay application fee

Fill application form, upload documents and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
ap eamcet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out