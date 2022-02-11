AP EDCET Counselling 2021: 2nd and final phase registration begins on Feb 11

AP EDCET 2021 2nd and final phase counseling notifications have been released. The 2nd and final phase counselling process will be conducted from Feburary 11. Qualified and eligible candidates of AP Ed.CET-2021 seeking admission into B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education courses can apply for the final phase of counselling through the official website of AP EDCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The processing fees is Rs1200 for OC/BC candidates and ₹600 for SC/ST/PH applicants. Candidats can apply for the AP Ed.CET – 2021 counseling through their Hall Ticket number and rank.

Candidats have to upload all the required documents mentioned in the notification given below.

As per the official schedule, the exercising option will begin from Feburary 13 to Feburary 14. Candidates should refer to the separate link "Instructions to the Candidates" on the website at sche.ap.gov.in for more information about the exercising option. Options will be frozen on February 15, 2022, and seat allocation will be announced on February 17, 2022. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below: