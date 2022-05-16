AP ICET 2022: Register at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till June 6, check details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has commenced the online application process for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test, also known as AP ICET-2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AP ICET 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is June 10.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE, will hold the AP ICET 2022 on July 25 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes for the academic year 2022-23. The test will be held in two sessions, from 9.00 to 11.30 a.m. and from 3.00 to 5.30 p.m.

The AP ICET admit card will be made available on July 18, and the results will be announced on August 8.

AP ICET 2022: How to apply

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET

Pay the application fee

Fill application form, upload documents and submit

Download application and take a printout for future reference.

Notification below: