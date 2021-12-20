AP LAWCET 2021: Certificate verification for counselling begins on Dec 21

The certificate verification for web-based counselling of APLAWCET and PGLAWCET will be held from December 21 to 24. Candidates can register for the admission counselling till December 21. Candidates claiming CAP/NCC/PH/SPORTS have to attend physically for verification of certificates at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur center on December 23.

APLAWCET 2021 admission counselling registration

“The details of colleges, tuition fee and all other important information are placed on the Website https://sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are informed to visit this website before they go for Registration and Web options,” candidates have been informed.

During registration candidates have to pay a processing fee. “Non-refundable Processing Fee Rs.1000/- (OC/BC), Rs.500/- (SC/ST/PH). Through payment gateway (Bill desk) provided in the website https://sche.ap.gov.in by entering hall ticket no and rank from 21-12-21 to 24-12-21 using credit/debit card/net banking/other channels,” the official counselling notification reads.

Candidates can fill the web options from December 25 to 26. Changes in web option can be made on December 27. Allotments will be placed on the website on December 30 after 6 pm.

