AP PGECET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP PGECET 2022 registration begins. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on the AP PGECET tab for more information.
Published on May 11, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has started the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on the AP PGECET tab for more information. 

Sri Venkateswara University conducts the entrance exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). 

The last date to apply for AP PGECET 2022 without late fee is June 14 and with late fee, it is June 30. 

Hall tickets for the test will be released on July 9.

AP PGECET 2022 will be conducted from July 18 to 20, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

Click here to check eligibility criteria of AP PGECET 2022.

Click here to apply

How to apply for AP PGECET 2022

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 
  2. Click on the AP PGECET 2022 tab.
  3. Click on step-1 and pay the exam fee. 
  4. Now go to step 2, check payment status and proceed to fill the application form (step 3). 
  5. After submitting the form, take a printout (step 4).

