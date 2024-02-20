 AP POLYCET 2024: Apply for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic CET from today | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP POLYCET 2024: Apply for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic CET from today

AP POLYCET 2024: Apply for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic CET from today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 11:05 AM IST

AP POLYCET 2024: Candidates can apply for it on polycetap.nic.in.

State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh will start the registration cum application process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) today, February 20. Candidates can apply for the examination at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2024: Apply for Polytechnic CET from today (Representational image)(Unsplash/For representation)
AP POLYCET 2024: Apply for Polytechnic CET from today (Representational image)(Unsplash/For representation)

The application deadline is April 5, 2024.

AP POLYCET is the state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Non-engineering Diploma courses at Polytechnics and all other participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the AP POLYCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required information and log in to your account.

Once done, fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Upload documents.

Submit your form and download the page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates preparing for the entrance examination can check the information bulletin to find out more information such as eligibility criteria, application fee, admission and selection process, exam pattern, etc. They can also download previous question papers to get an idea about the type of questions asked in the examination.

Click here to know more.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
