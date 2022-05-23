AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022 released at polycetap.nic.in, direct link here

The AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket has been released by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Vijayawada. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2022 exam is set to take place on May 29, 2022.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click 'Print Hall Ticket'.

Enter the 10th Class Hall Ticket No/Mobile No, the 10th Passing/Appearing Year, and the 10th Passing/Appearing Year. Captcha and submit

The AP POLYCET hall ticket will show on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada will conduct “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2022 - 2023.

