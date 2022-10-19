Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC answer key for soil conservation ranger exam 2021 released, how to download

APSC answer key for soil conservation ranger exam 2021 released, how to download

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:04 PM IST

APSC answer key: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the provisional answer key for the Soil Conservation Ranger exam 2021.

APSC answer key: Interested candidates can now check and download the provisional answer keys (series wise) from the official website apsc.nic.in.(File)
ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates can now check and download the provisional answer keys (series wise) from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against till October 26, 2022.

APSC conducted the Soil Conservation Ranger screening test on October 15 and 16, 2022.

Answer key has been released for various subjects including general knowledge, forestry, agriculture, botany, chemistry etc.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@.gmail.com latest by 26/10/2022 for taking necessary action from this end,” reads the official notification.

How to download the answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Click on “Answer Keys” tab

Click on the answer key link for the Soil Conservation Ranger post

Check and download the answer keys for future purposes

