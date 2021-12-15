Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
APSC answer keys for ARO/APO screening test GS paper 2021 released, direct link

APSC Answer Keys for ARO/APO screening test: APSC releases answer keys of General Studies paper for the post of Assistant Research Officer(ARO)/Assistant Planning Officer (APO).
APSC Answer Keys for ARO/APO screening test: The Assistant Research Officer(ARO)/Assistant Planning Officer (APO) recruitment screening test was held on December 12, 2021.(apsc.nic.in)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key of General Studies paper for the post of Assistant Research Officer(ARO)/Assistant Planning Officer (APO) in planning services under transformation and development department. The screening test was held on December 12, 2021.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key on the official website of APSC.

Direct link to check APSC answer key for ARO/APO screening test GS paper

Candidates can check the answer keys from the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website http://apsc.nic.in/

2. Click on the ‘Answer Keys’ link on the Homepage

3. ‘Answer Keys’ page will open

4. Select ‘General Studies’ under the ‘Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Asst. Research Officer/ Asst. Planning Officer under Transformation and Development department’ link

5. A series-wise Answer Key will appear

Candidates can download the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ if they think any answer key is wrong. They are requested to fill the claim format with the correct answer, attach supporting documents, and email it to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by December 20, 2021.

The Commission will not accept any objections that are raised after December 20. Objections without any supporting documents will also be rejected.

