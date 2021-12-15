APSC answer keys for junior engineer Irrigation Department exam released

Assam Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) screening test on its official website. The answer keys have been released for General Studies, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering subjects.

The examination was held on December 05, 2021.

Candidates can check the answer keys from the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Answer Keys’ link on the Homepage

3. ‘Answer Keys’ page will open

4. Select from the subjects given under the ‘Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of JE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) under Irrigation Department’ link

5. A series-wise Answer Key will appear

6. Candidates can also download the ‘Answer Keys Claim Format’

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key/s, if any, by December 20. Any objection raised after the specified period or without documentary evidence will not be accepted. Candidates should download the answer key claim format from apsc.nic.in if in his opinion any answer key is wrong. Fill the claim format, attach the supporting document and send it through email to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by December 20.

Visit http://apsc.nic.in/ for more information.