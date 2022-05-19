APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Assam Public Service Commission has declared APSC CCE Mains Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Competitive (Main) examination can check the result through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted from February 21 to February 27, 2022. Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for interview round. The interview will commence from May 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check APSC CCE Mains Result 2020</strong>

APSC CCE Mains Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 link available on home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive was started on November 16 and ended on December 1, 2021. A total of 331 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APSC.