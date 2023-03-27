Assam APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023 out on apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released provisional answer key of the state-level combined competitive examination – APSC CCE 2023. Candidates can download the provisional APSC answer key from apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023 out on apsc.nic.in(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission said candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key can submit it in the prescribed format by March 31.

APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023: General Studies paper 1

APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023: General Studies paper 2

APSC CCE Prelims 2023 took place on March 26. The exam was held at 132 venues across 31 centres/districts. Papers 1 and 2 were hald for a total of 400 marks.

Through CCE 2023, APSC aims to fill 913 vacancies in various state departments. A total of 74,368 applications were received against these vacancies by the deadline, the commission said, adding that 42,320 of them are male candidates, 32,045 are female candidates and 3 are transgender candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…For the first time against the posts reserved for Ex- serviceman a total of 121 candidates have applied. Furthermore, 20,162 candidates having past graduation degree and 258 candidates having Ph.D. degree have applied for the aforesaid posts,” it said.