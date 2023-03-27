Assam APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023 out on apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released provisional answer key of the state-level combined competitive examination – APSC CCE 2023. Candidates can download the provisional APSC answer key from apsc.nic.in. APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023 out on apsc.nic.in(Shutterstock)

The commission said candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key can submit it in the prescribed format by March 31.

APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023: General Studies paper 1

APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023: General Studies paper 2

APSC CCE Prelims 2023 took place on March 26. The exam was held at 132 venues across 31 centres/districts. Papers 1 and 2 were hald for a total of 400 marks.

Through CCE 2023, APSC aims to fill 913 vacancies in various state departments. A total of 74,368 applications were received against these vacancies by the deadline, the commission said, adding that 42,320 of them are male candidates, 32,045 are female candidates and 3 are transgender candidates.

“…For the first time against the posts reserved for Ex- serviceman a total of 121 candidates have applied. Furthermore, 20,162 candidates having past graduation degree and 258 candidates having Ph.D. degree have applied for the aforesaid posts,” it said.