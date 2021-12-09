Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam: APSC exploration officer exam answer key out, know how to challenge
competitive exams

Assam: APSC exploration officer exam answer key out, know how to challenge

APSC exploration officer exam answer key has been released. Candidates can challenge the answer key till December 12.
Assam: APSC exploration officer exam answer key out, know how to challenge(HT file)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The answer key of the exploration officer exam which was held on December 7 has been released on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website of the Commission, apsc.nic.in.

APSC answer key

Through this exam, APSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to exploration officer post in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department. 

The Commission has also released the answer key claim format through which candidates can challenge the official answer key. The option to challenge the answer key will be available till December 12.

APSC answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the answer key
  • Read the guidelines for challenging the answer key
  • Challenge the answer key by submitting the representations

APSC is currently inviting applications to recruit 6 district sports officers under Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having completed integrated course in Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with a Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) from a recognized Physical Training Institute and between 21 and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible to apply.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam apsc
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP