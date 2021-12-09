Assam: APSC exploration officer exam answer key out, know how to challenge

The answer key of the exploration officer exam which was held on December 7 has been released on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website of the Commission, apsc.nic.in.

APSC answer key

Through this exam, APSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to exploration officer post in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department.

The Commission has also released the answer key claim format through which candidates can challenge the official answer key. The option to challenge the answer key will be available till December 12.

APSC answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Download the answer key

Read the guidelines for challenging the answer key

Challenge the answer key by submitting the representations

APSC is currently inviting applications to recruit 6 district sports officers under Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having completed integrated course in Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with a Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) from a recognized Physical Training Institute and between 21 and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible to apply.

