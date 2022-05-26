Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ATMA 2022 admit card released at atmaaims.com, exam on May 29

AIMS, has released the ATMA 2022 admit card for the May 29 exam.
Published on May 26, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA  admit card. The ATMA May session examination will be held on May 29. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of ATMA at www.atmaaims.com.

The computer-based online exam will be conducted from 2 to 5 p.m., with a 1 p.m. reporting time. The ATAM 2022 May session result will be announced on June 3.

Candidates can get their ATMA 2022 through PIB and password. Candidates are advised to follow the instruction given on the admit card.

Here's the direct link to download the ATMA 2022 admit card for May 29 exam.

ATMA 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of ATMA at www.atmaaims.com.

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link give to download the admit card.

Step 4. Key in your PID and password.

Step 5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take printout for future use.

Topics
entrance test
