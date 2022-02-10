Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of AWES on awesindia.com.
AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download(Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Army Welfare Education Society has released AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of AWES on awesindia.com. The examination will be conducted on February 19 and 20, 2022. 

The selection process will comprise of three stages- Stage I will be the screening exam, Stage II will be Interview and Stage III will be an evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. Appointments will be made as per CBSE/AWES Rules. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of AWES on awesindia.com.
  • Click on AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A Score Card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AWES. 

