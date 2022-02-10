AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Army Welfare Education Society has released AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of AWES on awesindia.com. The examination will be conducted on February 19 and 20, 2022.

The selection process will comprise of three stages- Stage I will be the screening exam, Stage II will be Interview and Stage III will be an evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. Appointments will be made as per CBSE/AWES Rules. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of AWES on awesindia.com.

Click on AWES Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A Score Card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AWES.