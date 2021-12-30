Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam vacancies now at 798: BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced addition of 4 more vacancies to the ongoing Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam, making the total vacancies to 798. Meanwhile, the preliminary phase of the BPSC exam is yet to be announced.
Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam vacancies now at 798: BPSC(Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam was earlier scheduled on January 23. However on December 7, the BPSC announced postponement of the exam in view of unavoidable reasons. 

The fresh examination date will be released later, reads the official notice.

BPSC is conducting this examination for filling 726 posts in the state government.

Selection will be done at three successive levels—preliminary exam, main written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The exam was announced on September 24.

The registration process for this exam is over. Candidates who have successfully registered their application forms will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam.

Topics
bihar bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc
