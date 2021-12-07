Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Bihar 67th combined competitive prelims postponed: BPSC

Bihar 67th combined competitive preliminary examination has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 23.
Bihar 67th combined competitive prelims postponed: BPSC
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The preliminary phase of the Bihar 67th combined competitive examination has been postponed, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Tuesday. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 23. “New exam date will be announced later,” the BPSC has informed candidates through a notification.

Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 726 vacancies in various organizations under the state government. Selection will be done at three successive levels—preliminary exam, main written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

Candidates who have registered for this exam should check the official website for timely updates regarding this.

In November, the Bihar government had announced that general category women aspirants of central and state civil services examinations will get a lump sum amount of 1 lakh as an incentive after clearing the preliminary exams. The Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of the state government would provide the candidates with the amount for preparing for the main examination and interview, an official had said.

bihar bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
