Bihar MVI exam in March 2022: BPSC

The motor vehicle inspector (MVI) exam is likely to be held on March 5, 6, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Monday. The recruitment was announced on April 30, 2020.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Commission will select and recommend candidates to fill 90 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Selection to motor vehicle inspector post will be through a written test and interview. The written examination will comprise three papers namely- general studies, automobile/mechanical engineering and motor vehicle guidelines, respectively. On the basis of the performance in written exam, candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The interview list will be released on the website of the BPSC.

Meanwhile, the preliminary phase of the Bihar 67th combined competitive examination has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 23. Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 726 vacancies in various organizations under the state government.

 

