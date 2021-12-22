Bihar police constable PET from January 28: CSBC

The Bihar Police Constable physical efficiency test (PET) will be held from January 8, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has said on Wednesday. CSBC will release the PET admit card on January 5. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can contact the CSBC on January 24 and 25.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8,415 vacancies will be filled. This recruitment drive was announced on November 11, 2020.

Candidates have been selected for PET on the basis of the written exam held on March 14 and March 21. The written exam result was declared on December 6.

Candidates have to carry COVID-19 vaccine proof certificate.

CSBC PET notification

