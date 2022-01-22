Bihar Police SI/Sergeant prelim: BPSSC releases rejected application forms list

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the list of candidates whose applications forms for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in the Bihar Police has been rejected. The commission has rejected the preliminary examination forms of those candidates who filled and submitted more than one application online.

BPSSC had released application forms for the Preliminary Examination to recruit suitable candidates for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in the Bihar Police. Concerned candidates can visit https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ and check the reject list.

How to check the rejection list released by BPSSC:

Concerned candidates can follow the given steps to check the rejection list

1. Visit https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/

2. Click the link ‘List of Candidates whose application forms were rejected on grounds of being more than one of the Preliminary Examination for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police’

3. Check your Roll Number

The Commission had conducted the Combined Preliminary Examination (written) on December 24, 2021.

“After the examination, many candidates were found to have filled more than one application form. This is a violation of the conditions of the advertisement. Therefore, The Commission has rejected the applications of all such candidates,” the official notice read.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the website for more updates.

