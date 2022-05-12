BPSC 66th CCE interview letter 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic, here's direct link

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the interview letter for the BPSC 64th CCE 2021 on its website. Candidates who have registered for the BPSC 64th CCE 2021 can now get their interview letters online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the BPSC 64th CCE 2021 interview from May 14 to June 4.

Here's the direct link to download the BPSC 66th CEE interview letter

A total of 1828 have been shortlisted to appear for the interview. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 689 vacancies in in various departments of the Bihar state government.

How to download BPSC 66th CCE interview letter 2022:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 18th May – 4th June, 2022 under 66th Combined Competitive Examination.”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BPSC 66th CCE interview letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.